Hive: How to Change Your Notifications Settings

Users can turn off certain kinds of alerts

Hive allows users to manage their notifications settingsHive
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

9 seconds ago

Hive is a social networking application that combines elements from platforms like Instagram and Twitter into a single platform. Hive allows users to choose the kinds of notifications they want to receive from the app, if any.

Our guide will show you how to change your notifications settings in the Hive mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Notifications.”

image

Step 3: Tap the green toggle to the right of any notification type you don’t want to receive.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

