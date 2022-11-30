Social How-To

Hive: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Posts

Users can manage this permission at any time

Users have four options to choose fromHive
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

By default, Hive allows all users to comment on other users’ posts on the social networking platform. However, people have the option to change who is allowed to comment on their posts.

Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your posts in the Hive application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Privacy & Safety.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Comments.”

image

Step 4: You have four options to choose from: “Everyone,” “People you follow and Your Followers,” “People you follow” and “Only me.” Tap your desired option.

image

