Hive: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Posts

By default, Hive allows all users to comment on other users’ posts on the social networking platform. However, people have the option to change who is allowed to comment on their posts.

Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your posts in the Hive application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Privacy & Safety.”

Step 3: Tap “Comments.”

Step 4: You have four options to choose from: “Everyone,” “People you follow and Your Followers,” “People you follow” and “Only me.” Tap your desired option.