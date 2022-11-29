Hive: How to Allow Users to Send You Anonymous Questions

Hive’s “Asks” feature allows users to send other people questions on the social networking platform. By default, users will be able to see the people who have left them questions using the Asks feature. However, users also have the option to change a setting that will allow other people to send them questions anonymously.

Our guide will show you how to accept anonymous questions in the Hive mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Asks.”

Step 3: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Anonymous Questions” to allow users to send you questions anonymously. The toggle will turn green when this setting is turned on.