Harold Klaje Becomes Reddit’s First-Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Reddit rang in the new week with two promotions and two new hires.

Harold Klaje became Reddit’s first-ever chief revenue officer, after serving as executive vice president and president of global advertising for nearly three years.

He will continue reporting to chief operating officer Jen Wong, and Reddit credited him with helping “verticalize, globalize and mature” its ads business, growing its global sales organization by roughly five times and leading the establishment of dedicated teams in the U.K., Canada, Germany, France and Australia.

Klaje said in a statement, “It’s really something to look back at the growth of Reddit’s ads business in the past three years. We’ve gone from a place for advertisers to test and learn to true full-funnel, strategic partners and are now at a point where we’re onboarding new advertisers every day. It’s been an absolute career highlight to grow and oversee Reddit’s sales organization in a period of such transformation and growth, and I’m privileged to continue to do so via this new position that speaks volumes to the team’s success and future potential.”

Harold Klaje Reddit

Eight-year Reddit veteran Neal Hubman becomes part of the platform’s executive team following his promotion from global head of client solutions to vp of global client solutions.

The company said he will be tasked with scaling and evolving “what makes Reddit unlike any other platform” through its creative strategy (via in-house agency KarmaLab), measurement, partner enablement and performance specialist teams, and it credited Hubman with leading its North American large customer sales team and establishing its mid-market and small and midsized business sales teams.

Hubman said in a statement, “As Reddit grows our unique market offerings, I’m grateful for the opportunity to help bring them to life in the right way. From connecting teams across Reddit to helping articulate our differentiated value proposition for users and for brands, this role represents doubling down on what Reddit can bring to the table that no one else can.”

Neal Hubman Reddit

Milana McCullagh joined Reddit as vp of legal after serving as vp of legal and deputy general counsel at Coinbase.

At Reddit, she will help continue to strengthen the company’s legal function by driving key strategies around issues management and business expansion, as well as advising on critical public policy matters.

Prior to Coinbase, McCullagh managed several legal teams at Google, including those for Google Search and Google Maps.

She said in a statement, “As an avid Redditor, it’s clear how integral Reddit is to people’s daily lives and is truly built on the foundation of community. I’m excited to join a company with an audacious, user-focused mission and look forward to being a part of Reddit’s growth.”

Milana McCullagh Reddit

Finally, new vp of engineering, core product Ori Schnaps comes to Reddit from Meta, where he had been an engineering director focused on identity and community building.

At Reddit, he will oversee engineering teams responsible for channels, consumption, content, creation, internationalization, moderating and onboarding.

Schnaps said in a statement, “Supporting communities and helping them thrive and become more meaningful in people’s lives is something that I’m very passionate about, which is why I joined Reddit. The past few years have been exceptionally challenging for many people, and communities are the thing that many of us depend on a daily basis to find shared purpose, empathy and support. I feel grateful to help continue and grow the efforts Reddit has made to enable this online.”