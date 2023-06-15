The brightest minds in marketing and tech converge at NexTech, Nov. 14–15 in NYC. Get your pass for the latest on generative AI, gaming and more.

The Guardian and its U.S. outpost, The Guardian U.S., will no longer feature gambling advertising across any of its advertising touchpoints beginning June 15, according to senior vice president of advertising Luis Romero.

While the move aims to create a more healthy atmosphere for sports fans, the policy could bolster the appeal of The Guardian to socially conscious brands, leading to more ad revenue.

The policy will apply across all channels, including digital, newsletter, audio, video and app, as well as print postings in The Guardian, Observer and Guardian Weekly. The ban includes sports betting, online casinos and scratchcards, though not lottery advertising.

“We can talk about how principled we are, but once we actually make decisions that back up that talk, that adds to the premium nature of our advertising environment,” Romero said. “Our structure as a trust allows us to be independent and to balance profit and purpose.”

Last year, The Guardian generated less than 1% of its global advertising revenue from gambling advertising, and The Guardian U.S. brought in less than that, according to Romero, who declined to share precise figures.

In its fiscal year ending in April 2022, The Guardian Media Group generated roughly $325 million in overall revenue, $96 million of which came from reader subscriptions and contributions, according to the publisher.

While all gambling ads on The Guardian U.S. were sourced programmatically, The Guardian has signed direct deals with gambling clients in other markets, such as Australia, where it inked at least one major display advertising deal last year. Going forward, the publisher will use programmatic filters to prevent ads from the category.

In levying the ban, The Guardian aims to position itself as a safe haven for sports fans to follow their favorite leagues and teams in an environment free of undue temptation.

The decision comes after the publisher implemented a similar policy, in 2020, swearing off advertising from oil and gas companies, which led to an uptick in advertising from socially conscious brands, according to Romero.

Combined, the two policies underscore a commitment from the publisher to responsible, socially progressive advertising, which it has sought to use as a source of differentiation in winning competitive ad budgets.

The Guardian also generates a significant portion of its revenue from reader donations and memberships, and the publisher hopes that the new policy will resonate with readers and encourage additional support.

Ethical concerns and a commercial opportunity

The legalization of sports betting in the U.S. in 2018 helped spur a massive uptick in ad spend from sports-betting operations as companies like DraftKings and FanDuel sought to rapidly acquire customers.

Last year 440 gambling companies spent more than $738 million across digital, print and television ads in the U.S. alone, a 22% year-over-year increase, according to MediaRadar.

The sudden windfall brought millions in sports gambling revenue to publishers, and companies including Gannett, Barstool Sports, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, Vox Media and Yahoo Sports signed exclusive agreements with online casinos to promote their products.

But online sports gambling has been legal in the U.K. and Australia for years—both markets in which The Guardian has massive readerships—and recent movements in both countries have called on legislators to more tightly regulate how the industry advertises itself.

Recent studies have exposed a clear correlation between exposure to gambling advertising and increased intent to engage in regular gambling, which risks trapping a portion of sports fans in an addictive cycle.

The Guardian itself has extensively covered the social ills of unchecked sports gambling, including the run-up to a consequential parliamentary inquiry in Australia that could lead to a similar ban in gambling advertising.

By banning gambling advertising, The Guardian furthers its reputation as a leading news publisher in the field of responsible advertising practices, said David Clinch, the global head of partnerships at Mather Economics.

“The Guardian may feel in some ways that they cannot ethically take sports-betting ads themselves when also reporting on the corrosive impact that betting ads at sports games are having on some fans,” Clinch said.

For companies with progressive values, the context of where their advertisements appear matters greatly, and this context includes other advertisers in the space, according to Jamie MacEwan, the senior media analyst at Enders Analysis.

“I could see this being a sell to advertisers with high standards for context who prioritize publications that walk the walk and build a strong connection with their readers based on shared values,” MacEwan said.