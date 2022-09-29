God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice, is spending her last day at Twitter Friday (Sept. 30), as global director of culture and community God-is Rivera will leave the company to pursue another career opportunity, with Bukky Ojeifo stepping into her role.