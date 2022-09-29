Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role

Rivera joined the social network from VMLY&R in November 2018 and spearheaded its #TwtterVoices initiative

God-is Rivera is spending her last day at Twitter Friday, Sept. 30Adweek
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

6 mins ago

The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice, is spending her last day at Twitter Friday (Sept. 30), as global director of culture and community God-is Rivera will leave the company to pursue another career opportunity, with Bukky Ojeifo stepping into her role.

