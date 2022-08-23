Platforms

Former Twitter Head of Security Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko Blasts Company in SEC Complaint

The hacker legend accused the platform of violating its FTC agreement to maintain solid security practices

CEO Parag Agrawal called the complaint 'a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies'VladSt/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

6 mins ago

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).

The parting between Twitter and former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January was apparently not an amicable one, as Zatko filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission in July accusing his former employer of violating its agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to maintain solid security practices.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan fist bump in victory
PSAs

Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson Fight Cybercriminals in Amazon’s New PSA

By Leslie Blount

Chat & Messaging

Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge

By Brandy Shaul

Kidfresh Creates a Wine Just for Nugget-Stealing Parents
AdFreak

Kidfresh Creates a Wine Just for Nugget-Stealing Parents

By Shannon Miller

bottles of truff hot sauce, hidden valley ranch and the new truff ranch
CPG & Grocery

Truff and Hidden Valley Unite in a Condiment to Dip Them All

By Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

How Hybrid Shopping Is Shaping the 2022 Holiday Season

By Karin Tracy

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

It’s Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?

By Crystal Park, Head of B-to-B Marketing, IBM Watson Advertising

If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset

By Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media