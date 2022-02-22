Platforms

Facebook Reels Rolls Out in Over 150 Countries Worldwide

Meta is developing several monetization options for creators

By David Cohen

11 mins ago

Facebook Reels was officially rolled out in more than 150 countries worldwide Tuesday, on Android and iOS.

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

