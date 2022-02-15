Publishing Facebook News Stand-Alone Tab Debuts in France 6 new writers join Meta’s Bulletin platform Facebook News debuted in the U.S. in October 2019Meta By David Cohen10 mins ago Stand-alone tab Facebook News began rolling out in France Tuesday. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Publishing ‘Summer Writers Challenge’ Kicks Off for BuzzFeed Community Contributors By David Cohen Publishing Revue, Twitter Test Newsletter Subscription Option Directly via Publishers’ Profiles By David Cohen Publishing Facebook Journalism Project Reveals Latest Accelerator Class By David Cohen Publishing Facebook News Stand-Alone Tab Rolls Out in UK By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean? By Sheena Vira These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape By Robert Norman 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans