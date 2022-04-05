Platforms

Facebook Introduces Sharing to Reels From Third-Party Apps

Partners at launch include Smule, Vita, VivaVideo

Videos can be customized with Reels editing tools including audio, captions, effects, stickers and textMeta
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

16 mins ago

Last September, Facebook introduced the Reels format that originated on Meta sister application Instagram, and Tuesday, people gained the ability to share videos from third-party apps to Facebook Reels.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program

By David Cohen

Platforms

Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy

By Juliette Ferrara


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE