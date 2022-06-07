Social Pro Daily

Facebook: How to Clear Your Search History

Delete the things you've searched for

Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

When users search for something on Facebook, the social network will remember what they searched for as part of their search history. Users have the option to clear their search history at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Instagram: How to Use the Quiz Sticker in Reels

By Brandy Shaul

Beam Suntory Chooses Highdive for Five of its Brands
Accounts

Beam Suntory Chooses Highdive for Five of Its Brands

By Kyle O’Brien

Programming & Performance

Amy Campbell Named Paramount Media Networks CMO As Jason White Steps Down

By Jason Lynch

Omnicom Chief John Wren on the Long Term Commitment to Ukraine
Ukraine

Omnicom Chief Commits to Supporting Ukraine’s Future

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom