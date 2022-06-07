Facebook: How to Clear Your Search History
Delete the things you've searched for
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
When users search for something on Facebook, the social network will remember what they searched for as part of their search history. Users have the option to clear their search history at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done.