Facebook: How to Change Who Can Send You Friend Requests

By default, there are no limitations on this permission

Facebook users can prevent others from adding them as friendsMeta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

6 mins ago

By default, all users can send other users friend requests on Facebook. However, Facebook allows users to change a setting so that only friends of their existing friends can send them friend requests.

Our guide will show you how to change who can send you friend requests on Facebook.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Facebook application on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the “Menu” icon in the bottom-right corner of the app.

image

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Settings & privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy shortcuts.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Privacy” section, tap “See more privacy settings.”

image

Step 5: Under the “How people find and contact you” section, tap “Who can send you friend requests?”

image

Step 6: Tap: “Friends of friends” to change this setting.

image

This guide was first published in May 2017 and was updated in December 2022.







