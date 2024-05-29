Exclusive: The Trade Desk Ranks the Top 100 Publishers

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

The Trade Desk, the popular demand-side platform that marketers use to buy digital ads, published a list of the 100 most premium publishers across the open internet today.

The list—which includes TV, web and audio publishers globally—is part of a report on the rise of the premium internet. The DSP has recently positioned itself as a purveyor of premium media on the open web, following comments from CEO Jeff Green during the company’s earnings call this month.

“The walled gardens have all this opacity,” Will Doherty, vice president of inventory development at The Trade Desk, told ADWEEK. “This is where the best shows, content and journalism lives. You know these brands. You know this content. Let’s put it in a really tangible form.”

The 100 publishers on the list published today are also on The Trade Desk’s SP500+, a platform that lets brands buy from the 500 top publishers. SP500+ has not launched widely yet, and a Trade Desk spokesperson wouldn’t share an official timeline.

To create the list, the DSP measures publisher criteria like the quality of the ad experience, the quality of the content and supply path transparency.

Historically, adtech firms like The Trade Desk have directed brands to the best audiences and not the best publishers. But as third-party cookie deprecation makes it harder to find audiences and quality issues within the internet become more apparent, that paradigm is changing.

The Trade Desk plans to put out a list of the top 100 publishers every six months, Doherty said.

“We hope by refreshing this list all the time, we’re helping the conversation around how great the open internet is. Lists are a practical way to get some attention,” Doherty said. “We hope that it creates more conversation over these publishers. A little debate is not a bad thing.”





List of top 100 publishers The Trade Desk

CTV gets more dollars

The top 10 publishers on the list, except Spotify and National Geographic, are television publishers (Netflix, which is still growing its ad footprint, is notably absent.)

Bloomberg appears at No. 40, while The New York Times doesn’t appear until No. 51.

Typically, connected TV commands higher rates than open web advertising. In the second half of 2023, marketers paid 78% more for CTV ad impressions than for publishers outside the DSP’s top 500 list. But for web publishers, marketers only paid 11% more for those on the list during that same period, according to the report.

The Trade Desk’s list of top 500 sellers and publishers accounts for 50% of the DSP’s ad spend, the platform said. More than 500 publishers will be part of SP500+, which The Trade Desk won’t publicize as a list, a spokesperson added.

While the list published today is for chief marketing officers, SP500+ is for hands-on-keyboard traders, Doherty said.

Compiling the list

To decide who made the list, The Trade Desk used its own data and worked with metadata firm Sincera to provide data on the programmatic world outside of the DSP’s own bidstream, Doherty said. These signals are also used to decide SP500+.

Ad experience was a key variable, measured by factors like ads-to-content ratio, viewability and ad refresh rate. Publishers that don’t bombard audiences with ads are ranked higher, Doherty said.

Display ad impressions inside The Trade Desk’s 500 top publishers were 18% more viewable than from publishers outside this group, according to the report.

The Trade Desk also measures how transparently a publisher represents itself to buyers.

“The more transparent the inventory is, the easier it is to make decisions on,” Doherty said. “It’s ultimately the fidelity of the signals.”

Supply path efficiency—how direct the path is between buyer and seller—and distribution quality, which looks at a publisher’s audience, are also taken into account.

“Some publishers that have excellent distribution may have less original content,” Doherty said. “There were a few different ways you could stand out in the ranking.”

The list may rankle some publishers and adtech firms, including those that have been critical of The Trade Desk’s moves to encourage implementation of its third-party cookie alternative, UID2, and to lower bid floors. Plus, while the criteria The Trade Desk is using is public, the specifics are not.

But the SP500+ product will make it easier for buyers to spend with high-quality publishers, said Laura Taylor, retail investment lead at Goodway Group.

“I don’t know why we haven’t been doing this all along,” Taylor said.