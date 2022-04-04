Platforms Elon Musk Snapped Up a 9.2% Stake in Twitter, Spurring Share Price Hike The entrepreneur criticized the social network’s failure 'to adhere to free speech principles' just 12 days later Elon Musk said he was 'giving serious thought' to building his own social platform.Adweek/Christian Marquardt/Getty Images By David Cohen5 mins ago Mega-entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter had a bit of history before Musk’s purchase of 9.2% of the company’s stock March 14. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles