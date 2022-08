At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Snap Inc. introduced Dual Camera for Snapchat at Snap Partner Summit in April as part of its Director Mode camera and editing tools, and Monday, the Dual Camera option was placed front and center in the application’s main camera toolbar.