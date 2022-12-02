Discord Introduces Server Subscriptions in the U.S.

Following a testing period, Discord rolled out server subscriptions for all servers whose owners are in the U.S. This feature allows servers to offer premium content and features to members who pay for a subscription.

Subscriptions can range in price from $2.99 to $199.99 per month, and server owners will receive 90% of the money they earn. Servers can offer multiple subscription tiers, with each tier giving subscribers access to a different set of benefits.

Server owners can access the new option via the Monetization category in the Settings tab.

Discord also released a Promo Pages feature that allows servers to advertise their subscription tiers via a webpage outside of the Discord application.

Finally, Discord debuted a Creator Portal that will allow creators to learn more about adding a premium subscription to their servers.