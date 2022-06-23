Discord: How to Turn On the Explicit Media Content Filter on a Server

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

By default, when someone creates a Discord server, the server’s members will be able to post media content in its channels without the media being scanned for explicit content. However, a server’s administrators can change this by turning on Discord’s “explicit media content filter” for the server. This filter has multiple settings to choose from, which will allow administrators to decide which users the filter will apply to.