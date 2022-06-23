Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Turn On the Explicit Media Content Filter on a Server

This feature has multiple options to choose from

Discord server administrators can tell the platform to automatically scan media for explicit contentDiscord
Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul



By default, when someone creates a Discord server, the server’s members will be able to post media content in its channels without the media being scanned for explicit content. However, a server’s administrators can change this by turning on Discord’s “explicit media content filter” for the server. This filter has multiple settings to choose from, which will allow administrators to decide which users the filter will apply to.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

