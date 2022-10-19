Discord: How to Turn On Compact Mode on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

The Discord desktop application allows users to choose from two message display options that will determine how large messages appear in conversations. The “Cozy” display option is selected by default, but users can switch to “Compact” mode if they want to display more messages on the screen at any one time.