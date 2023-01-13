Discord: How to Turn Off Sticker Suggestions on Mobile

As users type messages in the Discord mobile application, the app may automatically suggest stickers for them to send. Users have the option to turn off these sticker suggestions if they don’t want to see them.

Our guide will show you how to turn off sticker suggestions in the Discord mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the app.

Step 2: Scroll down to the “App Settings” section and tap “Text & Images.”

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Stickers” section and tap the toggle to the right of “Sticker Suggestions” to turn these suggestions off.