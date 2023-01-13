Social How-To

Discord: How to Turn Off Sticker Suggestions on Mobile

The platform may suggest embellishments as users type

Discord may suggest stickers to users as they type messages.Discord
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

2 mins ago

As users type messages in the Discord mobile application, the app may automatically suggest stickers for them to send. Users have the option to turn off these sticker suggestions if they don’t want to see them.

Our guide will show you how to turn off sticker suggestions in the Discord mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the app.

image

Step 2: Scroll down to the “App Settings” section and tap “Text & Images.”

image

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Stickers” section and tap the toggle to the right of “Sticker Suggestions” to turn these suggestions off.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles