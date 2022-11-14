Discord: How to Remove Custom Emojis From a Server on Desktop

Discord allows each server to have up to 50 custom emojis. Anyone with the “Manage Emoji” permission, as well as the server’s owner, can upload custom emojis to a server. In addition, if someone is a Nitro or Nitro Basic subscriber, they can upload 50 additional emojis to a server, including animated emojis.

It’s possible that a user may want to remove custom emojis from a server they manage. Our guide will show you how to remove a custom emoji from a server from within the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing the server’s channel list, click the server’s name near the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click “Server Settings.”

Step 3: Click “Emoji” on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Move your mouse over the emoji you want to delete and an “x” button will appear to the right of the emoji.

Step 5: Click the “x” button to remove the custom emoji from the server. Note: There is no confirmation window. Once you click the “x” button, the custom emoji will be deleted.