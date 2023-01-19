Social How-To

Discord: How to Remove a Friend on Desktop

Users can delete unwanted connections

Discord users can remove unwanted friends at any time.Discord
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

2 mins ago

Discord allows users to add other users as friends. Users also have the option to remove users from their friends list if they no longer want to have those connections.

Our guide will show you how to remove a friend while using the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing your “Friends” screen in the Discord app, click “All” at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Click the icon with three dots to the right of the friend you want to remove.

image

Step 3: Click “Remove Friend” on the window that appears on the screen.

image

Step 4: Click the “Remove Friend” button on the confirmation window that appears.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

