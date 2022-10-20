Discord: How to Reduce Motion on Mobile

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

The Discord mobile application features a number of accessibility options that allow users to tweak their experience to suit their tastes. One of these options is called “Reduced Motion.” When activated, this feature will “reduce the amount and intensity of animations” and more throughout the Discord app.