Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

Discord allows server creators to create roles that they can assign to specific members in their servers. For instance, a creator may want to create a moderator role for trusted users who can help them moderate the server’s content.