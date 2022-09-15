Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile

Users can carry on multiple conversations in organized posts

Discord's Forum Channels allow multiple organized conversations to take place in a single channelDiscord
By Brandy Shaul

3 seconds ago

Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server’s members to have multiple organized (and separate) conversations in a single channel. That is, instead of having users post all of their messages into a single channel thread (potentially talking over one another or changing the topic before a conversation has finished), Forum Channels allow users to carry on multiple conversations at the same time in separate posts.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

