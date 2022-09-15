Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).
Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server’s members to have multiple organized (and separate) conversations in a single channel. That is, instead of having users post all of their messages into a single channel thread (potentially talking over one another or changing the topic before a conversation has finished), Forum Channels allow users to carry on multiple conversations at the same time in separate posts.