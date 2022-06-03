Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Mobile

Users can choose from two options

Discord users can choose their preferred voice input modeDiscord
6 mins ago

Discord allows users to choose from two voice input modes: “Push to Talk” and “Voice Activity.” When Push to Talk is active, users must press a key when they want to speak in a voice channel (when users release the key, the application will stop transmitting their voice). When Voice Activity is active, the app will attempt to automatically detect when the user is speaking and only transmit their voice when they are talking.

