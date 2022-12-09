Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop

Social How-To

Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.

Our guide will show you how to change your voice input mode in the Discord desktop app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: Click the gear icon in the bottom-left corner of the Discord app.

image

Step 2: Click “Voice & Video” on the left side of the app.

image

Step 3: Under the “Input Mode” section, click either “Voice Activity” or “Push to Talk,” depending on your preference.

image

If you choose “Push to Talk,” you can click the “Record Keybind” button to set the key you want to use to transmit your voice.

image

