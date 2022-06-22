Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Change Your Server's Verification Level

This moderation tool is turned off by default

Discord's 'Verification Level' moderation tool prevents users from posting in a server unless certain criteria is metDiscord
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

51 seconds ago

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off.

By default, when someone joins a Discord server, they will immediately have unlimited access to post messages in the server and initiate direct message conversations. However, the server’s administrators can prevent this from happening by changing the server’s “verification level.” For instance, the “Low” verification level will require a server’s members to have a verified email address on their Discord accounts before they’ll be able to send messages in the server or initiate DM conversations.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Activision Marketers on Tapping the Passion of Gaming Communities
Gaming

Activision Marketers on Tapping the Passion of Gaming Communities

By Stephen Lepitak

Cannes Lions

Linda Yaccarino and Laura Correnti Team Up for Sunday Supper Podcast

By Bill Bradley

Three stills from Samsungs ad showing a car, a girl biking and a monster all on the road at night.
Streaming & OTT

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra Ad Shows Stranger Things Lurking in the Night

By Jason Lynch

Ecommerce

Twitter, Shopify Reveal Partnership at Cannes Lions

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects