Discord: How to Change Your Server's Verification Level

By default, when someone joins a Discord server, they will immediately have unlimited access to post messages in the server and initiate direct message conversations. However, the server’s administrators can prevent this from happening by changing the server’s “verification level.” For instance, the “Low” verification level will require a server’s members to have a verified email address on their Discord accounts before they’ll be able to send messages in the server or initiate DM conversations.