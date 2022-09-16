Discord: How to Add Tags to a Forum Channel

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Discord allows servers to create Forum Channels where users can carry on multiple conversations in separate posts. To help organize content in Forum Channels, a server’s moderators can add tags to a Forum Channel related to “subcategories” within the channel. Servers also have the option to allow every user to create their own tags.