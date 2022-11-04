Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Users can customize their communities with up to 50 static images

Each Discord server can have its own custom emojisDiscord
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

50 seconds ago

By default, Discord allows every server to have up to 50 custom emojis. These emojis can be uploaded by the server’s owner, as well as any member with the “Manage Emoji” permission. If a user is a Discord Nitro or Nitro Basic subscriber, they will be able to upload 50 additional emojis to a server.

Our guide will show you how to add custom emojis to a server from within the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing the channel list for the server, click the server’s name near the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Click “Server Settings” in the drop-down menu that appears on the screen.

image

Step 3: Click “Emoji” on the left side of the screen.

image

Step 4: Click the “Upload Emoji” button and select the image you want to upload from your computer.

image

From there, you can repeat these steps to add more custom emojis to the server.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

