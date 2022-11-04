Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

By default, Discord allows every server to have up to 50 custom emojis. These emojis can be uploaded by the server’s owner, as well as any member with the “Manage Emoji” permission. If a user is a Discord Nitro or Nitro Basic subscriber, they will be able to upload 50 additional emojis to a server.

Our guide will show you how to add custom emojis to a server from within the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing the channel list for the server, click the server’s name near the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click “Server Settings” in the drop-down menu that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Click “Emoji” on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Click the “Upload Emoji” button and select the image you want to upload from your computer.

From there, you can repeat these steps to add more custom emojis to the server.