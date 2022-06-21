Discord: How to Add a Server Icon to a Server

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

When a user creates a new Discord server, they’ll have the opportunity to upload a server icon during the creation process (a server icon is similar to a profile picture). However, users aren’t required to do this during the server creation process, and they can upload their desired icon after their server has been created.