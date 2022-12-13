Discord Expands Connections, Debuts Linked Roles

Discord expanded its Connections feature, which allows users to connect their profiles on third-party platforms to their Discord account. With this update, users can set up more than 20 connections, including DeviantArt, eBay ,the Epic Games Store, PayPal, Reddit and Steam.

Users have the option to display their connections on their profile. They can also display certain details from their third-party accounts alongside each connection. For instance, if someone connects their Twitter profile to their Discord account, they’ll have the option to display how many Twitter followers they have on their Discord profile.

Server moderators can now assign “Linked Roles” to users based on the connections they’ve added to their profile. They can also grant users with Linked Roles access to areas within a server that aren’t available to everyone.