Delaware Chancery Court Sets 5-Day Trial in October for Twitter’s Suit vs. Elon Musk

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Twitter asked Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, chief judge of the Delaware Chancery Court, for a four-day trial in September in its bid to force Elon Musk to go through with his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Musk asked for a 10-day trial next February. McCormick’s ruling fell somewhere in the middle.