Mergers & Acquisitions

Delaware Chancery Court Sets 5-Day Trial in October for Twitter’s Suit vs. Elon Musk

The company was seeking 4 days in September, while its former suitor sought 10 days next February

The hearing Tuesday was the first time the legal teams for the two parties appeared in court togetherGorodenkoff/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Twitter asked Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, chief judge of the Delaware Chancery Court, for a four-day trial in September in its bid to force Elon Musk to go through with his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Musk asked for a 10-day trial next February. McCormick’s ruling fell somewhere in the middle.

