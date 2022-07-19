Delaware Chancery Court Sets 5-Day Trial in October for Twitter’s Suit vs. Elon Musk

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Twitter asked Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, chief judge of the Delaware Chancery Court, for a four-day trial in September in its bid to force Elon Musk to go through with his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Musk asked for a 10-day trial next February. McCormick’s ruling fell somewhere in the middle.