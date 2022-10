Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

The sports and culture publisher Defector Media, an employee-owned company launched by former Deadspin staff, has accrued nearly 38,000 subscribers in its first two years of business—that’s partly thanks to the success of its breakout hit podcast, Normal Gossip.