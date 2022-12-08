Google has promoted YouTube global advertising chief Debbie Weinstein to managing director of U.K. and Ireland to lead the tech business in the region.

Weinstein, who was vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, will take up the position from March. She will be responsible for leading the company and its teams focused on business within the European region.

The Harvard graduate previously held a remit to drive the development and global delivery of YouTube’s advertising solutions for brands and agencies. She was responsible for ensuring marketers were able to build their businesses with YouTube and Video, driving revenue growth for Google’s properties.

“I’ve been delighted to work closely with Debbie during her career at Google over the last eight years, learning from her and watching her lead with empathy, energy and confidence,” said Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, in a statement. “She will be a brilliant addition to Google U.K. and Ireland, and I wish her a very warm welcome and congratulations.”

She takes over from Ronan Harris, who departed to join Snap after five years at Google.

Weinstein added: “I’ve spent much of my life living and working in the U.K., so in some respects this new role feels like coming home. The U.K. is a tech powerhouse, and I look forward to playing a part in helping people and businesses make the most of the digital economy.”

Prior to joining Google, Weinstein was vp of global media at Unilever, where she led global communications planning and digital marketing as well as media partnerships. She has also held sales, marketing, strategy and business development roles within media companies such as Viacom, MTV Networks and Bolt.com.

Weinstein began her career in investment banking, handling mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs & Co.