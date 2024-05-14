Longtime Condé Nast Chief Revenue Officer Steps Down

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Condé Nast chief revenue officer Pamela Drucker Mann announced her departure from the media company this morning, according to an internal memo shared by the company.

Mann, who joined Condé Nast as the sales director for beauty at Jane magazine in 2005, has served as the media company’s chief revenue officer since 2019. She is the first woman to have held that role at Condé Nast.

She will remain with Condé Nast through the summer as she transitions out of the organization and has no immediate plans for her next move. The company will soon begin the search for her replacement.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have spent 19 years working with the best brands and the most talented people in the world,” Mann said in a statement.

“While I’m excited about what’s next, Condé is and will always be a part of me—it’s ingrained in my DNA, and I will always be here to support the company, its renowned brands and the incredibly talented global team, every step of the way,” she added.

Overseeing an era of change

During her tenure, Mann helped steer Condé Nast through an immense period of change in the media business. When she first joined the company, Instagram was five years from launching, few publishers had robust websites, and the specter of artificial intelligence remained the stuff of science fiction.

After starting at Jane, she went to Glamour and later Bon Appétit as publisher. She was appointed Condé Nast chief marketing and revenue officer in 2017, before assuming the sole role of CRO in 2019.

Together with CEO Roger Lynch, who joined Condé Nast in 2019, the two guided the business through a period of unprecedented tumult.

The company weathered a meltdown at Bon Appétit, a global pandemic, a sharp decline in social media traffic, a series of layoffs and, most recently, a protracted dispute with the labor union representing Condé Nast staff.

Under Mann, Condé Nast also overhauled its sales infrastructure to operate as a global company, and it transitioned into a digitally native operation wherein the majority of its revenue comes from digital products.

In 2021, the company said it generated its first profit in years. More recently, Condé Nast posted flat revenue gains in 2023, with losses in advertising offset by growth in its subscription, commerce and events businesses, according to Axios.

“[Mann] is leaving at a time when our commercial operations are better than ever because she’s built a tremendous team of leaders and experts around the globe,” Lynch said in a statement. “They have been resilient to the publishing industry’s headwinds, always pivoting and finding ways to over-deliver and put us on top.”

Her departure comes at a key juncture for the media industry, as generative AI threatens to undermine the landscape of search traffic, as well as core functions like the production of text, imagery and video.

“What started as a print magazine company now reaches over a billion consumers worldwide, and bringing in new audiences has unlocked creative and commercial opportunities never before imagined,” Mann said.

“This incredible transformation would not have been possible without your dedication and hard work, and I’m honored to have been a part of it,” she added.