Clubhouse: How to Turn on Dark Mode

Users can activate a new visual theme in the social audio app

Users can choose from Always Dark Mode or User Device SettingsClubhouse
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

56 seconds ago

Clubhouse now offers a dark mode setting that changes the application’s appearance from light to dark. By default, the Clubhouse app will use the user’s device settings to determine whether or not dark mode is turned on. However, users can manually turn on dark mode whenever they like. If users turn on dark mode manually, it will remain on until they turn it off.

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

