Clubhouse: How to Turn on Dark Mode

Clubhouse now offers a dark mode setting that changes the application’s appearance from light to dark. By default, the Clubhouse app will use the user’s device settings to determine whether or not dark mode is turned on. However, users can manually turn on dark mode whenever they like. If users turn on dark mode manually, it will remain on until they turn it off.