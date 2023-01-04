Clubhouse: How to Rename a House

Clubhouse’s “Houses” feature allows users to create private groups that they can invite other users to join. Once a user creates a House, they’ll have the option to rename the House in the future.

Our guide will show you how to rename a House in the Clubhouse mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to rename.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the House’s current name.

Step 4: Type your desired changes to the House’s name.

Step 5: Tap “Save” to save your changes to the House’s name.