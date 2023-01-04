Social How-To

Clubhouse: How to Rename a House

Users can edit a group after it's been created

Users who have the feature can tap the Houses icon on the navigation barClubhouse
By Brandy Shaul

Clubhouse’s “Houses” feature allows users to create private groups that they can invite other users to join. Once a user creates a House, they’ll have the option to rename the House in the future.

Our guide will show you how to rename a House in the Clubhouse mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to rename.

image

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap the House’s current name.

image

Step 4: Type your desired changes to the House’s name.

image

Step 5: Tap “Save” to save your changes to the House’s name.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

