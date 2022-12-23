Social How-To

Clubhouse: How to Edit Your House's Recurring Hangout

Users can manage how frequently a meeting takes place

Clubhouse's Houses feature is currently in beta testingClubhouse
When a user creates a House on the Clubhouse platform, they can create a recurring hangout (or regularly scheduled meeting) for the House that will occur with their desired frequency, beginning on their desired date and time. For instance, a user could have their recurring hangout take place once per month.

If you ever need to make changes to your House’s recurring hangout, our guide will show you how to change your recurring hangout in the Clubhouse mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House with the hangout you want to edit.

image

Step 2: Tap your existing recurring hangout information near the top of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap “Edit recurring hangout” on the window that appears near the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 4: Tap the date and/or time fields and make your desired changes to the recurring hangout.

image

Step 5: Once you’ve made the desired change(s) to your recurring hangout, tap the “Save” button at the bottom of the screen to save your changes.

image

