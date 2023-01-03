Clubhouse: How to Delete a House

Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users to create private groups called Houses that are only accessible via invitation. If a creator no longer needs a House they have created, they can delete the House from within the Clubhouse mobile application.
Our guide will show you how to delete a House in the Clubhouse app.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.
Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to delete.
Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap “Delete the house.”
Step 4: Type the name of the House in the confirmation window that appears.
Step 5: Tap the “Delete” button on the confirmation window to delete the House.