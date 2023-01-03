Social How-To

Clubhouse: How to Delete a House

Users can remove private groups they no longer need

Users who have the feature can tap the Houses icon on the navigation barClubhouse
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users to create private groups called Houses that are only accessible via invitation. If a creator no longer needs a House they have created, they can delete the House from within the Clubhouse mobile application.

Our guide will show you how to delete a House in the Clubhouse app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s “Houses” screen, tap the House you want to delete.

image

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Scroll down and tap “Delete the house.”

image

Step 4: Type the name of the House in the confirmation window that appears.

image

Step 5: Tap the “Delete” button on the confirmation window to delete the House.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles