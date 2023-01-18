Clubhouse Debuts House Lounges for Web

Clubhouse users can now build Houses on the web, as the social audio application rolled out House Lounges for web Wednesday.

Houses let users create a group of community members, fans or friends through invites, and members of Houses can host conversations and come together on a regular basis. There is also a text chat component to keep people who miss conversations in the loop.

Clubhouse said in a blog post Wednesday, “The web version for House Lounges is just like the app on your phone, but with the added convenience of joining straight from your computer. By accessing House Lounges via your computer, you can experience your favorite lounges and participate in conversations in full desktop glory. Also, did we mention that it’s amazing for multitaskers? Whether you’re a student, a gamer or find yourself constantly doing multiple things at once, this new feature allows you to easily finish that presentation or queue up for the battleground while keeping the conversation going.”

House Lounges for web is available to all users, and it can be accessed here.