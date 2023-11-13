Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

CBS is back to its regularly scheduled programming.

The broadcast network announced its 2024 primetime premiere dates, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike last week.

CBS, which had previously announced its fall lineup back in May before shifting its schedule due to the Writers Guild of America strike, is bringing back its scripted series, starting with the premiere of new drama Tracker in the coveted post-Super Bowl 58 spot.

Super Bowl 58 will air on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, live on CBS and Paramount+ from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Justin Hartley-led series had already been announced for the time slot, but the months-long strikes led to some uncertainty.

Though Tracker remains on track, previously announced legal drama Matlock, led by Kathy Bates, and comedy Poppa’s House have been punted to the 2024-25 broadcast season.

All other CBS scripted series will return the week of Feb. 12, and the schedule does closely resemble the original lineup announced in May. The notable exceptions are Tracker replacing Matlock on Sundays at 8 p.m., and The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth debuting two weeks later on Feb. 29 at 10 p.m., taking over the Thursday night slot.

Other highlights include the Monday, Feb. 12 returns for The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii closing out the night. Tuesday will continue its FBI-filled schedule.

Wednesday keeps Survivor, with a two-hour season premiere debuting Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., and a second 120-minute episode the following week. The reality series will then shift to a new 90-minute format for the remainder of the season.

Thursday brings back Young Sheldon, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd, with repeats of Tracker until Elsbeth debuts.

Friday sees the return of S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods. More programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

CBS 2024 Schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

SUNDAY (FEB. 11)

10 p.m. (estimated, post-Super Bowl) — TRACKER

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola

9-10 p.m. — NCIS

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — FBI

9-10 p.m. — FBI: International

10-11 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9:30 p.m. — Survivor

9:30-11 p.m. — The Amazing Race

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m. — Ghosts

9-10 p.m. — So Help Me Todd

10-11 p.m. — ELSBETH (Feb. 29)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — S.W.A.T.

9-10 p.m. — Fire Country

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. — The Equalizer

9-10 p.m. — TRACKER

10-11 p.m. — CSI: Vegas