We all know Twitter as the place where we get our news, but many use it to connect with others from all over the world, especially in their field.

Brianne Fleming created a weekly chat on Twitter called #PopChat where she talks about pop culture references and applies them to marketing. For example, a discussion about the way Kylie Jenner unveils her new product collections on her Instagram Story would be compared to other styles of marketing. Fleming also works with individuals and brands on creating content calendars, building brands and more.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Fleming to discuss how #PopChat came to be and how to keep online communities engaged.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.