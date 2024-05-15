Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!
In the quest for more impactful advertising, brands like eBay, Progressive and Diageo are turning to generative AI not just to generate creative, but also to tailor audio content, translate more granular audience segments to other platforms and curate targeted shopping experiences. And they are starting to see early signs of success.
Insurance provider Progressive saw a 197% incremental lift in people requesting quotes when it served relevant gen AI-powered audio ads compared with serving no ads, chief marketing officer Remi Kent explained at Miami’s Possible conference last month.