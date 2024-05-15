AI News

How Brands Like Diageo, Progressive and eBay Are Using Gen AI to Tailor Ads

Relevant content is more effective, but diverse data training remains a hurdle

illustration of a robot throwing a dart at a bullseye
Brands are turning to AI to tailor audio content and curate targeted shopping experiences. studiostoks/Adobe Stock
Image of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

In the quest for more impactful advertising, brands like eBay, Progressive and Diageo are turning to generative AI not just to generate creative, but also to tailor audio content, translate more granular audience segments to other platforms and curate targeted shopping experiences. And they are starting to see early signs of success.

Insurance provider Progressive saw a 197% incremental lift in people requesting quotes when it served relevant gen AI-powered audio ads compared with serving no ads, chief marketing officer Remi Kent explained at Miami’s Possible conference last month.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the May 14, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Image of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles