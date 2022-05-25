Events

Bloomberg Media Hires NYT Vet to Oversee Combined Events Business

The new role reflects the future of post-pandemic events

Bloomberg Media Hires NYT Vet to Oversee Combined Events Business
Bloomberg Media has hired Jessica Flood to oversee its events business, starting July 11.Bloomberg
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

9 seconds ago

The business news publisher Bloomberg Media has hired Jessica Flood to serve as its global head of Bloomberg Live and Bloomberg New Economy, a newly created role that reflects the changing landscape of events in a post-pandemic economy. Flood will report to chief commercial officer Stephen Colvin and starts July 11.

