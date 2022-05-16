Platforms

BeReal: How to Sign Up for BeReal

The photo-sharing app encourages users to share one post each day

The BeReal app encourages every user to share a post at the same timeBeReal
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

BeReal is a social networking application that encourages each user to share a single post each day at a time chosen by the app. BeReal posts are designed to have two images, with one being taken by the device’s back-facing camera and the other being captured by the front-facing camera. The photos are captured at the same time in order to provide a “real-time” view of the user’s current surroundings.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Twitter: How to Sign Up for Twitter Blueicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Twitter Blue: How to Change Your Undo Tweet Settingsicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Twitter Blue: How to Change Your Reader Text Sizeicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Discord Nitro: How to Edit Your Server Profileicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

$800 Billion in Incremental Revenue Is Possible With AI-Driven Personalization

By Assaf Baciu

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision