BeReal: How to Sign Up for BeReal

BeReal is a social networking application that encourages each user to share a single post each day at a time chosen by the app. BeReal posts are designed to have two images, with one being taken by the device’s back-facing camera and the other being captured by the front-facing camera. The photos are captured at the same time in order to provide a “real-time” view of the user’s current surroundings.