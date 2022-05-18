BeReal: How to Delete a Post

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
The BeReal photo-sharing platform encourages each user to share one post per day. Once users share a post, they have the option to delete the post so that no one else can see it. However, users can only delete one BeReal post each day. That is, if someone shares a BeReal post, deletes it, and then shares another BeReal post, they won’t have the option to delete the second post they shared.