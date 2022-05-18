Platforms

BeReal: How to Delete a Post

Users can remove content once per day

BeReal is a photo-sharing social network on mobile devicesBeReal
By Brandy Shaul

The BeReal photo-sharing platform encourages each user to share one post per day. Once users share a post, they have the option to delete the post so that no one else can see it. However, users can only delete one BeReal post each day. That is, if someone shares a BeReal post, deletes it, and then shares another BeReal post, they won’t have the option to delete the second post they shared.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

