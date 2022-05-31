BeReal: How to Delete a Post From Memories

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

BeReal is a photo-sharing social network that encourages each user to share one post each day. Rather than having a public feed of previously shared content, each user has access to a “Memories” calendar that allows them to view posts they’ve previously shared. A user’s Memories calendar is private and the posts are only visible to the user who originally posted them.