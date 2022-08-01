BeReal: How to Change Your Time Zone

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1.
The BeReal social networking application sends users a notification each day to encourage them to share their daily post. By default, the app will set each user’s time zone to their real time zone in order to ensure that they receive these notifications during daytime hours. However, users can change their time zone setting from within the BeReal app if they want to receive their daily notification at a different time.