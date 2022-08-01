Platforms

BeReal: How to Change Your Time Zone

This setting determines when users receive their daily notification

If you've already shared a BeReal on the day you want to change your time zone, the BeReal will be deleted when you make the changeBeReal
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

16 seconds ago

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1.

The BeReal social networking application sends users a notification each day to encourage them to share their daily post. By default, the app will set each user’s time zone to their real time zone in order to ensure that they receive these notifications during daytime hours. However, users can change their time zone setting from within the BeReal app if they want to receive their daily notification at a different time.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
a walmart general store at a getaway cabin hub
B-to-C

Walmart and Getaway Want S’more Customers to Camp Out

By Leslie Blount

models wearing clothes on a website
Retailing

Rent the Runway Garments Seek Forever Homes at Saks Off 5th

By Samantha Nelson

Mark Hamill works the drive-thru window at a Jack in the Box location
Food & Beverage

Jack in the Box Brings Back Old Menu Items—and Former Employee Mark Hamill

By Shannon Miller

Mergers & Acquisitions

The BrandTech Group in Talks to Acquire Jellyfish

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

How Target and J&J Prioritize Their Retail Media Tech Investments

By Joe Doran

The Time to Advertise on CTV Is Right Now

By Rose McGovern, Group VP, Client Success, Programmatic and Ad Operations, DIRECTV Advertising

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal