BeReal: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your Account

When users first create a BeReal account, they’re automatically assigned a profile picture by the application. This profile picture has a solid color background with the first initial of the user’s name in the center. Users can add a real profile photo to their account at any time. Our guide will show you how to add a profile picture in the BeReal app.