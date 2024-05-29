Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

In recent years, Google has been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of what is possible. One of its latest innovations is the introduction of Generative AI Search, a revolutionary tool that has the potential to impact publishers, advertisers and the marketing industry significantly.

In this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona is joined by ADWEEK’s Trishla Ostwal, AI and tech policy reporter, and Catherine Perloff, platforms reporter. The trio discusses the industry’s mixed reception to the big news, whether SEO strategies need a major overhaul and how advertisers will continue appearing in AI-generated search results.